Swimming breaks school records

The Boxer swim teams experienced both ups and downs this season, but the future remains bright.

The men’s team finished 0-8 overall and 0-7 in conference while the women’s team finished 1-7 overall and 1-6 in conference.

Despite the disappointing record, head coach Alec Webster remains optimistic about the future of the team.

“We have plenty of room to grow. We are a young and talented team,” Webster said. “I think if our recruiting class works out, we should be better next year.”

The 2016-17 season is not without its merits. However, with four school records broken and four swimmers awarded All-Conference 2nd team.

Junior Raymond Miller broke two school records and made All-Conference 2nd team this season. Miller set new school records for the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Junior Kevin Quan broke the school record for 100-yard freestyle and was one of four swimmers that broke the 200-yard medley relay record along with sophomore Aukai Kea, junior Michael Sakai and freshman Woodey Greer. Quan also made All-Conference 2nd team.

“There were too many women to count as standouts,” Webster said. “The women’s team did a great job and proved that the program here works.”

Their efforts were recognized through senior Rachel Webster and freshman Alissa Frazier as they both made All-Conference 2nd team.

Despite all their hard work, both teams faced challenges that ultimately hindered their ability to perform as well as they hoped.

“The ‘uncontrollable’ got us at the end of the season especially on the women’s team,” Webster said. “A lot of our top swimmers for the women either had nagging injuries or came down with the flu at the absolute wrong time.”

Nonetheless, the future looks bright for Boxer swimming with only three seniors graduating.