Boxers optimistic about season

After graduating seven seniors from the 2016

team, the Pacific University softball team and has

decided to raise the bar and exceed any expectations

this season.

A lot of new players will be counted on to fill the

shoes of last year’s starters.

“With the amount of senior starters we graduated

from last year, we are really expecting the younger

people to step up,” head softball coach Liz Yandall

said.

Senior pitcher Allie Sims, who is stepping in

to fill the role of the graduated seniors, is extremely

optimistic about the team’s expectations and chemistry.

“We are a driven group with the common goal of

winning every inning and to winning the conference

championship,” Sims said. “We put in a lot of work

and are excited to see it all come together this season.”

The softball team has their sights set on a

conference championship, However Yandall knows it

will be difficult.

“The impressive recruiting classes that have come

in across the conference will make it tough,” Yandall said.

In order to prepare for competitive conference play,

the team has had a rigorous off season and has already

taken on some of the nation’s best teams.

The Boxers traveled to Texas early February to

take on two of the nation’s elite teams. However, Pacific

fell short to both number one ranked University of

Texas-Tyler and number five ranked East Texas Baptist