Boxers optimistic about season
February 23, 2017
After graduating seven seniors from the 2016 team, the Pacific University softball team and has decided to raise the bar and exceed any expectations this season.
A lot of new players will be counted on to fill the shoes of last year’s starters. “With the amount of senior starters we graduated from last year, we are really expecting the younger
people to step up,” head softball coach Liz Yandall said. Senior pitcher Allie Sims, who is stepping in to fill the role of the graduated seniors, is extremely optimistic about the team’s expectations and chemistry. “We are a driven group with the common goal of winning every inning and to winning the conference championship,” Sims said. “We put in a lot of work and are excited to see it all come together this season.” The softball team has their sights set on a conference championship, However Yandall knows it will be difficult.
“The impressive recruiting classes that have come in across the conference will make it tough,” Yandall said.
In order to prepare for competitive conference play, the team has had a rigorous off season and has already taken on some of the nation’s best teams. The Boxers traveled to Texas early February to take on two of the nation’s elite teams. However, Pacific fell short to both number one ranked University of Texas-Tyler and number five ranked East Texas Baptist
University. The softball team believes that playing these nationally ranked teams early on will prepare them to play to their best in the future.
