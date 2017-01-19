ACL injuries becoming more common





The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), is a small ligament located in the knee that controls the back and forth motion of the knee. Nowadays, athletes have become familiar with the ACL as it has become one of the most common injuries in sports. In fact, according to Pacific University Athletic Trainer Eric Pitkanen, Pacific sees anywhere between 5-15 ACL injuries per year. “I don’t think we have had a year less than five total ACL’s,” Pitkanen said. “I would estimate we average closer to 10 over the last five or six years.”

There are many ways that anyone can injure their ACL. Pitkanen says 80-85 percent of all ACL injuries are non-contact. In most cases, this occurs because of planting your foot in the ground and the rotational forces go in the opposite direction. The other 15-20 percent come from trauma where athletes are hit from the side while planted. Unlike a sprained ankle or a concussion, an ACL injury will require surgery and a minimum of six to nine months of rehab depending on the severity of the injury. One athlete who is no stranger to ACL injuries is junior wide receiver Chad Aragon who tore his ACL his freshman year in his first game and again this season in practice.