New location of design lab in Brown Hall





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Renovations are coming to Brown Hall’s art lab. New tools such as a 12×20

laser cutter, Computer Numeric Control (CNC) router and 3D printers are some of

the recent additions. Although the art lab is still being renovated, the resources in the art lab are currently available for all Pacific University students. “You don’t have to be enrolled in a class to use the equipment,” Studio Art Professor Natalya Locke said. “We want it to be a university wide resource.” The only requirement that students need to operate the art lab’s equipment is to have experience with these tools. Students can contact Locke to set up training sessions about how to operate the art equipment.