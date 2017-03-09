OMSI lego exhibit opens

OMSI, located in Portland, is a science museum that attracts a wide variety of people. From infants to the eldery, Omsi has exhibits and knowledge that draws in several types of people each day. The art of the Brick exhibit by artist Nathan Sawaya opened on Feb. 18 and will remain open until May 29. This exhibit is currently the world’s largest display of lego art and features original and famous artwork remakes. The price of admission is $19.75 for adults, $15 for seniors and $13.50 for youths.