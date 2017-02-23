Center for Gender Equity
Campus organization prepares for the spring semester and gets ready to host a number of new and returning events
February 23, 2017
Pacific University’s Center for Gender Equity (CGE) is preparing to
host a number of new and returning events for the spring semester. They are also looking forward to getting students involved by talking about relevant and current issues throughout the world. “We have a really big semester ahead of us,” senior Andie Harrison,
CGE projects coordinator said.
In March, Women’s History Month, CGE will kick festivities off with a film showing on March 2 in the University Center. They will then host a feminism speaker on March 8.
On March 17, the CGE will host a feminist activist celebration for all students, faculty and staff to join and partake in.
The CGE will also be displaying an art installment in the library throughout the month of March that has been designed to celebrate women throughout history. “The display will include quotes from women students on campus about what it means to them to be a woman in America,” sophomore Olivia Barrows, CGE member said. “To celebrate the
process of making history.”
Love Your Body Week will begin on April 10 and with help from Pacific’s Art Club, the CGE will once again host the Human Body Canvass Project, scheduled for April 13. At the event, students’ bodies will become the artist’s canvasses in an effort to promote and accept all body types.
This year, the CGE will introduce Masculinity Week beginning May 1, where conversations about masculinity will be held and stereotypes will try to be taken down.
The CGE is also hoping to get involved in the Portland Pride Parade this year for the first time ever. They are attempting to enter their own float into the parade, which will be
in June.
“Coming to CGE events is a good way to support and create positive relationships with others,” Barrows said. A more complete list of CGE events can be found on the Pacific website or on the CGE Facebook page at facebook.com/CGEPacificUniversity. “It’s complimentary to the experience you’re
getting at Pacific because you’re learning all these things in the classroom
setting and then CGE really tries to implement those things in real life, be active, be involved and allow you to apply what you’re learning,” Harrison said. “But the other thing is that there are some things that you will not learn in the classroom, that you will learn at CGE events.
