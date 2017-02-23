Adventure column:

Editor takes trip to Drift Creek Falls





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Looking for a fun and moderate hike to satisfy your wanderlust? Look no further than Drift Creek Falls. The trailhead is located near Lincoln City and those wiling to take on the adventure are rewarded with spectacular views of a nearly 300-foot waterfall. The hike is about three miles round trip but the breathtaking views and beautiful nature the

experience offers is worth every minute of the drive out to Lincoln City. The hike starts from above the waterfall, so you will, untraditionally, be hiking down to the falls as opposed to up.

After the first mile is completed, you will reach a spectacular suspension bridge, situated above the falls, which provides a view unlike any other. The bridge is about 300-feet tall and it stretches across the river from high above the waterfall.