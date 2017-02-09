“Veils” aims to inspire and unite





Pacific University’s Theatre Department and local Director Debbie Lamedman, in partnership with the Muslim Student Association and the Center for Peace and Spirituality, are preparing to present “Veils,” a play that has already received a significant amount of praise despite being a relatively new release. “It’s so timely and it’s so beautiful,” Theatre and Dance Department Chair Ellen Margolis said. “It’s such an intimate story that also reflects this huge cultural background and political intrigue and friction.” “Veils” is a story about two Muslim women named Intisar, an African American, and Samar, a native Egyptian, who meet at a university in Cairo in the time leading up to the Arab Spring and Egyptian Revolution in 2010. Intisar is surprised to find that her roommate, Samar, is not as traditional or conservative as herself. “They’re kind of on either side of this debate about veiling while their friendship is growing and they’re becoming really important in each other’s lives and they’re both having interactions with the fray of the political canvas behind them, or around them,” Margolis said. “I got completely swept up in the friendship of these two women,” Lamedman said. “All the while being vividly reminded of the cultural differences between them.”