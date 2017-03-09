Lacrosse loses close game to Blues





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Finishing just three games shy of a Northwest Conference playoff berth, Pacific University’s women’s basketball team finished sixth for the third year in a row. Pacific finished winning five of their last nine games.

Fighting back from a ten game losing skid, the Boxers ended the season with six conference wins and 10 losses.

In her final year as a Boxer, Sarah Curl finished the season earning First Team All-Northwest Conference honors as well as being rewarded as the Northwest Conference’s Player of the Year. It was Curl’s second straight season getting a First Team honor.

Joining Curl in her final season as a Boxer was fellow top scoring seniors Karli McHone and Nikki Gilbert. The two finished second and third respectively in points scored per game.

“It is always hard when you lose players to graduation but I feel we have some young talented athletes that will be able to come in and make a mark for themselves,” head coach Jennifer Mountain said.

Mountain emphasized three major points throughout the season, maturity, leadership and chemistry were the keys they needed attention.

Moutain felt these points were really grasped and improved as the season went along. At the end of the season, after coming off of the losing streak, the Boxers fought to even up their record.

“The second half of the season portrays what type of fight we had as a collective group,” Mountain said. “As far as bouncing back from a losing streak, we really at that point in the season, became healthy which resulted in us playing a bit better.”

The Boxers will look for a new leader to step up next season as they graduate many of their top players.