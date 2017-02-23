High expectations fuel track and field
After finishing up another indoor track season, the Pacific University men’s and women’s track and field teams are gearing up for the outdoor season.
The Boxers concluded the indoor season on Feb. 12 at the UW Open in Seattle. The team finished the meet with three new school records. One of those records was broken by sophomore thrower Karen Du, with a throw of 11.88 meters in the
Du has high expectations for the team as a whole and for herself as an individual this upcoming outdoor season. “I expect the team to compete as best as they can physically and mentally for the season they have been training for,” Du said. “As an individual, I hope to accomplish control and speed throughout my throw. The rotational technique never comes easy, but I always learn how to adjust and work on the small details. With throwing, I believe patience and determination is key.”
During the team’s three indoor meets this year, Pacific athletes set eight school records and recorded 48 Boxer Top 10 performances. The Boxer men’s team has a good mix of upper and lower classmen. A new addition to this year’s men’s team is freshman long distance runner Nick Slenning, who nearly broke the school record in the 400 meter with a time of 4:39.97.
Although he is only in his first year at Pacific, Slenning feels he has a good idea of how the team will perform this season and has also set a few lofty goals for himself. “We’re well-rounded with people in every event group: sprints, distance and field events,” Slenning
said. “We’re looking good early on so I’m excited to see how we end up finishing the season. My concrete goal this season is to qualify for conference in the 1500 meter and depending on how things go, it would be awesome to make it in the 5000 meter.” Both Du and Slenning are looking forward to the competition of the upcoming outdoor season as well as coming together as a team. “I’m just looking forward to racing,” Slenning said. “Track is an exciting sport and I’m excited for the energy surrounding races. I’m looking forward to bonding with the team and getting to know everyone. I’m also looking forward to trying to convince coach to let me run the steeplechase, but we’ll see how that goes.” The Pacific men’s and women’s teams will kick off the 2017 outdoor season with the Pacific Preview meet in Forest Grove, March 3.
