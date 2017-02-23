Buckley takes on new challenges





Every coach faces challenges when arriving to a new school, with new players and new system. Pacific University head football coach Keith Buckley was dealt a university that had eliminated football for 18 years and decided to start the program once again. With such a spotlight on Buckley and the newly reinstated Boxer football program, having to recruit over 100 freshmen and bring in coaches, he was able to turn the Boxers into one of the top teams in the Northwest Conference. Buckley has dealt with these challenges but does not look back on them because he understands it is part of the process of being a NCAA coach.