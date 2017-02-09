Senior now fourth highest scorer
February 9, 2017
Pacific University senior Sarah Curl has now become the fourth highest scorer in women’s basketball team history at Pacific with 1,433 points and counting. She has notched double figures for 29 straight games for the women’s team and it has been over a year since she has not scored in double figures. Curl has been averaging 21.06 points per game along with an average of 7.4 rebounds this season alone. With her past success, Curl knew she was going to be relied on to score a bulk of the points coming into this season. “I’m proud of my accomplishments this season,” Curl said. “I knew what my role was going to be coming into the season and I am happy that I am able to do it.” While the team has not had as much success this season as they once hoped, Curl believes the team has the components it needs to win. “Our team has a ton of talent.” Curl said. ”We have had a hard time getting our team chemistry together, but we have made incredible
strides in the past two weeks to combat this, we struggle with consistency, whether it be between games or within a single game.” In the last two weeks the Boxers have beat Willamette University, Pacific Lutheran University and played two close games against nationally ranked George Fox University and Whitworth University. Curl feels the team is very versatile and has a chance to win a few more games before the season ends. “We have players that can beat a press, handle pressure, shoot and drive,” Curl said. “We can compete with every team we come across, it’s just a matter of being confident in our playing abilities, playing with a passion and finishing strong.” As the last quarter of the season is coming to an end, Curl and the team will not be making the playoffs this season. However, they fully expect to be competitive in every game going forward. “Most of all, our goal is to finish this season with no regrets, knowing we did everything we could,” Curl said. “I’m already very proud of my team and I know this will only grow as we end the season.”
