Senior now fourth highest scorer

Pacific University senior Sarah Curl has now become the fourth highest scorer in women’s basketball team history at Pacific with 1,433 points and counting. She has notched double figures for 29 straight games for the women’s team and it has been over a year since she has not scored in double figures. Curl has been averaging 21.06 points per game along with an average of 7.4 rebounds this season alone. With her past success, Curl knew she was going to be relied on to score a bulk of the points coming into this season. “I’m proud of my accomplishments this season,” Curl said. “I knew what my role was going to be coming into the season and I am happy that I am able to do it.” While the team has not had as much success this season as they once hoped, Curl believes the team has the components it needs to win. “Our team has a ton of talent.” Curl said. ”We have had a hard time getting our team chemistry together, but we have made incredible