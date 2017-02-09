Pacific University offers spring intramurals





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Every semester at Pacific University, the athletic department provides a variety of activities any student on campus can participate in through their Intramural program. This spring semester, Pacific will be offering activities such as basketball, sand volleyball, indoor soccer, flag football, cornhole, spikeball and dodgeball.

The intramural program at Pacific was designed to provide all students with the opportunity to play and participate on an activity in a healthy environment that focuses on healthy competition, recreation and exercise.

Soccer, basketball, volleyball and flag football have become staples for the Intramural program at pacific and this year they added cornhole and spikeball to the mix to reach out to a wider range of students. “I think it’s great,” freshman Braden Ash said.

“They have multiple sports for students to participate in so most people can find a sport that they like.” For many students, intramurals are a great chance for athletes to continue playing the sports they played in high school for fun, while they focus on the sport they came to Pacific to play.